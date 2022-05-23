 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, down 63.52% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022 down 22986.36% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022 down 4899.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.

Ravindra Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.81 22.08 29.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.81 22.08 29.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.23 17.16 21.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.27 0.96 1.02
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 143.11 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.95 3.63 4.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -187.90 0.19 2.24
Other Income 2.48 10.36 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -185.41 10.56 3.68
Interest 0.25 0.28 2.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -185.66 10.28 0.86
Exceptional Items 2.50 -6.55 --
P/L Before Tax -183.16 3.73 0.86
Tax 0.11 -0.04 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -183.27 3.77 0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -183.27 3.77 0.80
Equity Share Capital 134.48 134.48 119.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.65 0.28 0.07
Diluted EPS -13.65 0.28 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.65 0.28 0.07
Diluted EPS -13.65 0.28 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
