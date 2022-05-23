Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, down 63.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022 down 22986.36% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022 down 4899.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.