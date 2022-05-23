Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, down 63.52% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022 down 22986.36% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022 down 4899.48% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.
Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.
|Ravindra Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.81
|22.08
|29.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.81
|22.08
|29.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.23
|17.16
|21.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|0.96
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|143.11
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.95
|3.63
|4.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-187.90
|0.19
|2.24
|Other Income
|2.48
|10.36
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.41
|10.56
|3.68
|Interest
|0.25
|0.28
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-185.66
|10.28
|0.86
|Exceptional Items
|2.50
|-6.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-183.16
|3.73
|0.86
|Tax
|0.11
|-0.04
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-183.27
|3.77
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-183.27
|3.77
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|134.48
|134.48
|119.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.65
|0.28
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-13.65
|0.28
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.65
|0.28
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-13.65
|0.28
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes