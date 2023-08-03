Ravindra Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.21 crore, up 721.62% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.21 22.52 2.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.21 22.52 2.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.20 17.16 1.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.49 1.45 1.31 Depreciation 0.42 0.41 0.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.14 24.94 2.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -21.44 -2.78 Other Income 4.34 13.33 3.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.30 -8.11 1.11 Interest 0.37 0.26 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.93 -8.37 0.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.93 -8.37 0.96 Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.96 -8.34 1.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.96 -8.34 1.03 Equity Share Capital 137.68 137.68 134.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -0.62 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.62 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -0.62 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.62 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited