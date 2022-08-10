Ravindra Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 86.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2022 down 86.21% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022 down 48.37% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021.

Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 54.85 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.