Ravindra Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 94.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 94.24% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 90.31% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 90.84% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.
Ravindra Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.
|Ravindra Energy shares closed at 52.55 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -3.49% over the last 12 months.
|Ravindra Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.27
|1.97
|22.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.27
|1.97
|22.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.95
|17.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.29
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.52
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|1.73
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-2.52
|0.19
|Other Income
|4.24
|14.18
|10.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|11.66
|10.56
|Interest
|0.31
|0.48
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|11.17
|10.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.55
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|11.17
|3.73
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|11.19
|3.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|11.19
|3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|134.48
|134.48
|134.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.83
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.83
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.83
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.83
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited