Ravindra Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.95 crore, down 69.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.95 crore in March 2023 down 69.31% from Rs. 371.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 down 53.94% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.41 crore in March 2023 down 28.28% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022.

Ravindra Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 43.50 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.