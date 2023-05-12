English
    Ravindra Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.95 crore, down 69.31% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.95 crore in March 2023 down 69.31% from Rs. 371.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 down 53.94% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.41 crore in March 2023 down 28.28% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022.

    Ravindra Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

    Ravindra Energy shares closed at 43.50 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.

    Ravindra Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.9554.76371.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.9554.76371.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.450.658.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.1642.37348.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-0.26--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.601.33
    Depreciation2.882.872.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.618.8621.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-1.32-9.87
    Other Income13.735.1930.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.533.8720.39
    Interest2.742.943.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.790.9216.47
    Exceptional Items----2.50
    P/L Before Tax10.790.9218.97
    Tax2.080.71-0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.710.2119.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.710.2119.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.710.2118.90
    Equity Share Capital137.68134.48134.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.011.57
    Diluted EPS0.650.011.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.011.57
    Diluted EPS0.650.011.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 02:44 pm