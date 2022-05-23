 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravindra Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore, up 317.93% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore in March 2022 up 317.93% from Rs. 88.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.52% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 up 137.34% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.

Ravindra Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 371.33 187.78 88.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 371.33 187.78 88.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.23 140.61 21.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 348.12 31.35 48.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.05 1.08
Depreciation 2.49 2.29 3.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.03 11.64 12.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.87 0.84 1.57
Other Income 30.26 5.85 4.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 6.69 6.55
Interest 3.92 4.02 7.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.47 2.67 -0.97
Exceptional Items 2.50 -6.55 --
P/L Before Tax 18.97 -3.88 -0.97
Tax -0.17 2.80 -15.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.13 -6.68 14.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.13 -6.68 14.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.24 0.19 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.90 -6.48 14.94
Equity Share Capital 134.48 134.48 119.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 -0.48 1.26
Diluted EPS 1.57 -0.48 1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 -0.48 1.26
Diluted EPS 1.57 -0.48 1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
