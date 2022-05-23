Ravindra Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore, up 317.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore in March 2022 up 317.93% from Rs. 88.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.52% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 up 137.34% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.