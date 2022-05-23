English
    Ravindra Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore, up 317.93% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.33 crore in March 2022 up 317.93% from Rs. 88.85 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.52% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 up 137.34% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

    Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

    Ravindra Energy shares closed at 51.15 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.41% returns over the last 6 months and 43.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ravindra Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.33187.7888.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.33187.7888.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.23140.6121.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods348.1231.3548.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.051.08
    Depreciation2.492.293.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0311.6412.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.870.841.57
    Other Income30.265.854.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.396.696.55
    Interest3.924.027.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.472.67-0.97
    Exceptional Items2.50-6.55--
    P/L Before Tax18.97-3.88-0.97
    Tax-0.172.80-15.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.13-6.6814.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.13-6.6814.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.240.19--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.90-6.4814.94
    Equity Share Capital134.48134.48119.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.57-0.481.26
    Diluted EPS1.57-0.481.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.57-0.481.26
    Diluted EPS1.57-0.481.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
