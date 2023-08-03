Ravindra Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore, down 75.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore in June 2023 down 75.08% from Rs. 231.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 up 171.91% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2023 up 59.83% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2022.

Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 46.30 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.