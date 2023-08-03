English
    Ravindra Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore, down 75.08% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore in June 2023 down 75.08% from Rs. 231.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 up 171.91% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2023 up 59.83% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2022.

    Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Ravindra Energy shares closed at 46.30 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.

    Ravindra Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.78113.95231.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.78113.95231.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3216.451.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.5876.16223.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.240.44-8.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.611.38
    Depreciation3.102.882.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7316.6110.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.74-0.211.20
    Other Income2.0213.734.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7513.535.44
    Interest3.402.743.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3610.791.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3610.791.52
    Tax2.912.080.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.458.711.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.458.711.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.458.711.27
    Equity Share Capital137.68137.68134.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.650.10
    Diluted EPS0.260.650.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.650.10
    Diluted EPS0.260.650.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

