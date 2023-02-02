Ravindra Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore in December 2022 down 70.84% from Rs. 187.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 103.27% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2022 down 24.94% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021.
Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.
|Ravindra Energy shares closed at 52.55 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -3.49% over the last 12 months.
|Ravindra Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.76
|34.19
|187.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.76
|34.19
|187.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.95
|140.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.37
|12.47
|31.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|8.53
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.55
|1.05
|Depreciation
|2.87
|2.99
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.86
|5.76
|11.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|1.94
|0.84
|Other Income
|5.19
|9.69
|5.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.87
|11.64
|6.69
|Interest
|2.94
|4.66
|4.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|6.98
|2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.55
|P/L Before Tax
|0.92
|6.98
|-3.88
|Tax
|0.71
|2.08
|2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|4.90
|-6.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|4.90
|-6.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.21
|4.90
|-6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|134.48
|134.48
|134.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.38
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.38
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.38
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.38
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited