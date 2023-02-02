Ravindra Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.76 34.19 187.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.76 34.19 187.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.65 0.95 140.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 42.37 12.47 31.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.26 8.53 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.60 1.55 1.05 Depreciation 2.87 2.99 2.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.86 5.76 11.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 1.94 0.84 Other Income 5.19 9.69 5.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.87 11.64 6.69 Interest 2.94 4.66 4.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 6.98 2.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -6.55 P/L Before Tax 0.92 6.98 -3.88 Tax 0.71 2.08 2.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 4.90 -6.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 4.90 -6.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 0.19 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.21 4.90 -6.48 Equity Share Capital 134.48 134.48 134.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.38 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.38 -0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 0.38 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.01 0.38 -0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited