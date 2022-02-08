Ravindra Energy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore, up 194.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore in December 2021 up 194.32% from Rs. 63.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021 down 301.35% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2021 down 24.6% from Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2020.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 54.95 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.