Ravinder Height Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 20.42% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 104.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.

Ravinder Heights
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.35 0.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.35 0.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.09 0.05
Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.19 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.20 0.04
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.19 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.19 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.19 0.05
Tax -0.03 -0.07 -0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.13 0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.13 0.58
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 0.09
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 0.09
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

