Ravinder Height Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 20.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 104.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.