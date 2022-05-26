Ravinder Height Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 20.42% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 104.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.
|Ravinder Heights
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.35
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.35
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.09
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.19
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.20
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.19
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.19
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.19
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.13
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.13
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
