Ravinder Height Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 1173.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 1173.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 170.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.

Ravinder Heights
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.03 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.03 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.02 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.39 0.23
Depreciation 0.58 0.47 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.06 0.93 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.94 -1.79 -0.90
Other Income 0.92 0.93 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.02 -0.86 0.23
Interest 0.06 0.18 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.08 -1.04 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.08 -1.04 0.17
Tax -0.20 -0.25 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.87 -0.80 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.07 0.05 2.28
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.81 -0.74 2.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.81 -0.74 2.29
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.12 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.12 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.12 0.37
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.12 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

