Ravinder Height Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 1173.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 1173.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 170.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.
Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ravinder Heights
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.03
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.03
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.39
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.47
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|0.93
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-1.79
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.93
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.86
|0.23
|Interest
|0.06
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-1.04
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|-1.04
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.20
|-0.25
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-0.80
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.07
|0.05
|2.28
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.74
|2.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.81
|-0.74
|2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.12
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.12
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.12
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.12
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited