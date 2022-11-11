English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ravinder Height Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 1173.08% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 1173.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 170.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

    Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.

    Ravinder Heights
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-----0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.02-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.390.23
    Depreciation0.580.470.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.930.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.94-1.79-0.90
    Other Income0.920.931.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-0.860.23
    Interest0.060.180.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.08-1.040.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.08-1.040.17
    Tax-0.20-0.250.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.87-0.800.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.070.052.28
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.81-0.742.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.81-0.742.29
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.120.37
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.120.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.120.37
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.120.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am