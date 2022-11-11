Ravinder Height Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 1173.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 1173.08% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 135.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 170.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.