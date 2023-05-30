English
    Ravinder Height Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore, up 150811.54% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore in March 2023 up 150811.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2023 up 1179.98% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2023 up 5761.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Ravinder Height EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

    Ravinder Height shares closed at 24.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 16.62% over the last 12 months.

    Ravinder Heights
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.770.140.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.770.140.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.380.37
    Depreciation0.580.530.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.250.820.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.51-1.59-1.64
    Other Income1.271.391.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.78-0.20-0.63
    Interest0.080.110.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.70-0.31-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.70-0.31-0.69
    Tax-0.17-0.990.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.870.68-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.080.090.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.950.77-0.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.950.77-0.64
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.12-0.11
    Diluted EPS1.130.12-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.12-0.11
    Diluted EPS1.130.12-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm