Ravinder Height Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore, up 150811.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore in March 2023 up 150811.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2023 up 1179.98% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2023 up 5761.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Ravinder Height EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 24.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 16.62% over the last 12 months.