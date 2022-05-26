 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravinder Height Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 56.42% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 56.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 82.27% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.

Ravinder Heights
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 0.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -- -1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.34 0.18
Depreciation 0.50 0.40 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 0.46 5.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 -1.19 -5.38
Other Income 1.00 1.11 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.09 -4.38
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.15 -4.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -0.15 -4.40
Tax 0.21 -0.80 -0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.90 0.65 -3.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.26 -2.16 0.13
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -1.50 -3.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.64 -1.50 -3.63
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.24 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

