Ravinder Height Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 56.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 56.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 82.27% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.