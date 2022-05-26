Ravinder Height Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 56.42% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 56.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 82.27% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.
Ravinder Height shares closed at 21.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.
|Ravinder Heights
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|--
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.34
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.40
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.46
|5.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-1.19
|-5.38
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.11
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.09
|-4.38
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.15
|-4.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.15
|-4.40
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.80
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|0.65
|-3.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.26
|-2.16
|0.13
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-1.50
|-3.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|-1.50
|-3.63
|Equity Share Capital
|6.13
|6.13
|6.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.24
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
