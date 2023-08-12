Ravinder Height Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 502.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 502.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 157.94% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 241.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.11 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.44% returns over the last 6 months and 26.44% over the last 12 months.