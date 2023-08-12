English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ravinder Height Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 502.17% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 502.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 157.94% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 down 241.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Ravinder Height shares closed at 26.11 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.44% returns over the last 6 months and 26.44% over the last 12 months.

    Ravinder Heights
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.1711.770.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.1711.770.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.420.39
    Depreciation0.530.580.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.645.250.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.415.51-1.79
    Other Income1.551.270.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.866.78-0.86
    Interest0.080.080.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.946.70-1.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.946.70-1.04
    Tax-0.02-0.17-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.926.87-0.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.080.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.926.95-0.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.926.95-0.74
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.311.13-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.311.13-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.311.13-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.311.13-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Ravinder Height #Ravinder Heights #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!