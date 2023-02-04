 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravinder Height Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1387.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1387.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 151.28% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Ravinder Heights
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.10 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.10 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.40 0.34
Depreciation 0.53 0.58 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 1.06 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 -1.94 -1.19
Other Income 1.39 0.92 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -1.02 -0.09
Interest 0.11 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 -1.08 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.31 -1.08 -0.15
Tax -0.99 -0.20 -0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.68 -0.87 0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.09 0.07 -2.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.77 -0.81 -1.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.77 -0.81 -1.50
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.13 -0.24
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.13 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.13 -0.24
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.13 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited