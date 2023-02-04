Ravinder Height Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1387.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1387.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 151.28% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.