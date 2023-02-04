English
    Ravinder Height Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 1387.63% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravinder Heights are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 1387.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 151.28% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Ravinder Heights
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.100.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.100.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.400.34
    Depreciation0.530.580.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.821.060.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.59-1.94-1.19
    Other Income1.390.921.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-1.02-0.09
    Interest0.110.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.31-1.08-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-1.08-0.15
    Tax-0.99-0.20-0.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.68-0.870.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.090.07-2.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.77-0.81-1.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.77-0.81-1.50
    Equity Share Capital6.136.136.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.13-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.13-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.13-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.13-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited