    Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 50.99% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2023 up 50.99% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 52.51% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 32.91 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.

    Ravi Leela Granites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.903.675.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.903.675.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.393.522.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.12-6.85-0.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.880.94
    Depreciation0.520.510.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.940.803.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.831.61-1.74
    Other Income0.350.60-1.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.472.21-2.81
    Interest1.061.111.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.531.10-4.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.531.10-4.00
    Tax0.610.130.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.140.97-4.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.140.97-4.51
    Equity Share Capital10.5910.5910.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.010.91-4.26
    Diluted EPS-2.010.91-4.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.010.91-4.26
    Diluted EPS-2.010.91-4.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am