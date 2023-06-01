Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 50.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2023 up 50.99% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 52.51% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 32.91 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.