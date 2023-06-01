Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 50.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2023 up 50.99% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 52.51% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 32.91 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1.11% over the last 12 months.
|Ravi Leela Granites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.90
|3.67
|5.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.90
|3.67
|5.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.39
|3.52
|2.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.12
|-6.85
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.88
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.51
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|0.80
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|1.61
|-1.74
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.60
|-1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|2.21
|-2.81
|Interest
|1.06
|1.11
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|1.10
|-4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|1.10
|-4.00
|Tax
|0.61
|0.13
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|0.97
|-4.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|0.97
|-4.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.91
|-4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.91
|-4.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|0.91
|-4.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|0.91
|-4.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited