Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 18.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 18.55% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 1057.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 35.65% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 29.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 140.44% over the last 12 months.