Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 18.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 18.55% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 1057.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 35.65% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.
Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 29.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 140.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ravi Leela Granites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.23
|8.26
|6.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.23
|8.26
|6.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.85
|3.93
|4.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|-1.19
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.86
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.49
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|2.04
|3.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|2.13
|-5.51
|Other Income
|-1.08
|2.98
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.81
|5.11
|-4.27
|Interest
|1.18
|1.24
|1.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.00
|3.87
|-5.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.00
|3.87
|0.53
|Tax
|0.51
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.51
|3.87
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.51
|3.87
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.59
|10.59
|10.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|3.66
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|3.66
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.26
|3.66
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.26
|3.66
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited