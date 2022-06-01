 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ravi Leela Gran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 18.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 18.55% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 1057.08% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 35.65% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 29.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 140.44% over the last 12 months.

Ravi Leela Granites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.23 8.26 6.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.23 8.26 6.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.85 3.93 4.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 -1.19 1.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.86 1.22
Depreciation 0.50 0.49 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.63 2.04 3.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 2.13 -5.51
Other Income -1.08 2.98 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.81 5.11 -4.27
Interest 1.18 1.24 1.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.00 3.87 -5.63
Exceptional Items -- -- 6.15
P/L Before Tax -4.00 3.87 0.53
Tax 0.51 -- 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.51 3.87 0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.51 3.87 0.47
Equity Share Capital 10.59 10.59 10.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.26 3.66 0.44
Diluted EPS -4.26 3.66 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.26 3.66 0.44
Diluted EPS -4.26 3.66 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Ravi Leela Gran #Ravi Leela Granites #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.