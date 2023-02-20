Ravi Leela Gran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 55.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 55.55% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.02% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.