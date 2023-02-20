 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravi Leela Gran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 55.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Leela Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 55.55% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.02% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

Ravi Leela Granites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.67 7.19 8.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.67 7.19 8.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.52 4.17 3.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.20 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.85 -1.57 -1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.93 0.86
Depreciation 0.51 0.52 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.80 2.56 2.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.61 0.59 2.13
Other Income 0.60 0.35 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.21 0.94 5.11
Interest 1.11 1.11 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.10 -0.17 3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.10 -0.17 3.87
Tax 0.13 1.31 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 -1.48 3.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 -1.48 3.87
Equity Share Capital 10.59 10.59 10.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -1.40 3.66
Diluted EPS 0.91 -1.40 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -1.40 3.66
Diluted EPS 0.91 -1.40 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited