Ravi Leela Gran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 55.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 down 55.55% from Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 75.02% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2021.

Ravi Leela Gran EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2021.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 35.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.