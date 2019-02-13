Ravi Leela Gran Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 55.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in December 2018 up 55.66% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 142.43% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 259.42% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2017.

Ravi Leela Gran EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2017.

Ravi Leela Gran shares closed at 13.10 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -46.09% over the last 12 months.