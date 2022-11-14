Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.52 crore, up 553.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.52 crore in September 2022 up 553.23% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 102.14% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 106.06% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Ravi Kumar Dist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 20.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 101.99% returns over the last 6 months and 67.77% over the last 12 months.