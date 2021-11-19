Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 40991.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in September 2021 up 40991.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021 up 35.92% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021 down 41.72% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2020.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 11.85 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)