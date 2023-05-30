English
    Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 1299.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 454.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 14.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.

    Ravi Kumar Distilleries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.8618.3616.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.8618.3616.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.154.433.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.592.072.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-0.52-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.340.31
    Depreciation0.070.070.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9312.3610.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-0.410.22
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-0.410.22
    Interest0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.26-0.440.19
    Exceptional Items-1.03----
    P/L Before Tax-2.29-0.440.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.29-0.440.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.29-0.440.19
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.180.15
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.180.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.180.15
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.180.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am