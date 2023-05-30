Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 1299.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 454.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 14.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.