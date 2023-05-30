Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 1299.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 454.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 14.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.25% over the last 12 months.
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.86
|18.36
|16.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.86
|18.36
|16.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.15
|4.43
|3.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.59
|2.07
|2.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|-0.52
|-0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.34
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.93
|12.36
|10.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.41
|0.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.41
|0.22
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.44
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|-1.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-0.44
|0.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|-0.44
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|-0.44
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|24.00
|24.00
|24.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.18
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.18
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.18
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.18
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited