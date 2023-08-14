English
    Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore, up 103.31% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 103.31% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 218.53% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 13.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.

    Ravi Kumar Distilleries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.816.268.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.816.268.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.823.153.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.481.591.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.550.771.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.590.37
    Depreciation0.060.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.911.331.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-1.240.41
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-1.240.41
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-1.260.39
    Exceptional Items---1.03--
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-2.290.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-2.290.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-2.290.39
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.910.16
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.910.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.910.16
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.910.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Ravi Kumar Dist #Ravi Kumar Distilleries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

