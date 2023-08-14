Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore, up 103.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 103.31% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 218.53% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 13.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.