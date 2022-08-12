Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, up 4729.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in June 2022 up 4729.54% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 126.52% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 135.04% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

Ravi Kumar Dist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2021.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 11.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.