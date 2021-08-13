Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 25.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 25.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021 down 2.74% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 down 3.01% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 13.50 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.70% returns over the last 6 months and 87.50% over the last 12 months.