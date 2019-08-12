Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.01 crore in June 2019 down 5.66% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 66.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2019 down 65.77% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

Ravi Kumar Dist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2018.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 6.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -40.37% over the last 12 months.