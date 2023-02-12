 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 95.38% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 68.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021. Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 17.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 107.19% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations18.3618.528.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.3618.528.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.433.471.31
Purchase of Traded Goods2.071.281.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.521.19-2.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.340.400.06
Depreciation0.070.070.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.3612.068.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.07-1.17
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.07-1.17
Interest0.030.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.440.05-1.18
Exceptional Items-----8.36
P/L Before Tax-0.440.05-9.54
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.05-9.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.05-9.54
Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.180.02-3.97
Diluted EPS-0.180.02-3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.180.02-3.97
Diluted EPS-0.180.02-3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

