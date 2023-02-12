Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 95.38% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 68.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.
|Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 17.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 107.19% over the last 12 months.
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.36
|18.52
|8.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.36
|18.52
|8.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.43
|3.47
|1.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.07
|1.28
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|1.19
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.40
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.36
|12.06
|8.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.07
|-1.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.07
|-1.17
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.05
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-8.36
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.05
|-9.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.05
|-9.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.05
|-9.54
|Equity Share Capital
|24.00
|24.00
|24.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|-3.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.02
|-3.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited