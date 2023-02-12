English
    Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 95.38% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 68.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 17.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months and 107.19% over the last 12 months.
    Ravi Kumar Distilleries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.3618.528.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.3618.528.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.433.471.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.071.281.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.521.19-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.400.06
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3612.068.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.07-1.17
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.07-1.17
    Interest0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.440.05-1.18
    Exceptional Items-----8.36
    P/L Before Tax-0.440.05-9.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.05-9.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.05-9.54
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.02-3.97
    Diluted EPS-0.180.02-3.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.02-3.97
    Diluted EPS-0.180.02-3.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited