Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.36 18.52 8.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.36 18.52 8.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.43 3.47 1.31 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.07 1.28 1.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.52 1.19 -2.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.34 0.40 0.06 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.36 12.06 8.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 0.07 -1.17 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 0.07 -1.17 Interest 0.03 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 0.05 -1.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -8.36 P/L Before Tax -0.44 0.05 -9.54 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 0.05 -9.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 0.05 -9.54 Equity Share Capital 24.00 24.00 24.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 0.02 -3.97 Diluted EPS -0.18 0.02 -3.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 0.02 -3.97 Diluted EPS -0.18 0.02 -3.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited