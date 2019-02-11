Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore, down 38.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore in December 2018 down 38.75% from Rs. 35.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 67.29% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 97.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 8.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -53.04% over the last 12 months.