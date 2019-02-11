Ravi Kumar Dist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore, down 38.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravi Kumar Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.85 crore in December 2018 down 38.75% from Rs. 35.67 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 67.29% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 97.58% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.
Ravi Kumar Dist shares closed at 8.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.58% returns over the last 6 months and -53.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.85
|21.86
|35.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.85
|21.86
|35.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.38
|11.07
|8.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.74
|4.74
|4.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|-0.81
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.49
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.12
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.66
|5.71
|23.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.53
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.53
|-1.32
|Interest
|0.35
|0.36
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.17
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|0.17
|-1.72
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|0.17
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|0.17
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|24.00
|24.00
|24.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited