Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in September 2021 up 45.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021 down 252.83% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 up 61.76% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,026.00 on November 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.