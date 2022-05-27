Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 137.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,580.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.56
|2.14
|1.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.56
|2.14
|1.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.21
|1.11
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.21
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|0.83
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|1.16
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.81
|-0.62
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.81
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.32
|0.36
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-1.17
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|-0.13
|6.49
|-0.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|5.32
|-0.97
|Tax
|-1.29
|1.39
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|3.93
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|3.93
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.60
|577.44
|-142.96
|Diluted EPS
|-7.60
|577.44
|-142.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.60
|577.44
|-142.96
|Diluted EPS
|-7.60
|577.44
|-142.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited