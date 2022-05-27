Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 94.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 137.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,580.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)