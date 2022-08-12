 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 126.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 up 42.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,311.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.

Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.14 2.56 0.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.14 2.56 0.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.10 1.21 0.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 0.15 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 1.12 0.61
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 0.93 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.90 -0.74
Other Income 0.15 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.89 -0.74
Interest 0.33 0.32 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -1.21 -1.10
Exceptional Items -- -0.13 --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 -1.34 -1.10
Tax -- -1.29 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 -0.05 -1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -0.05 -1.10
Equity Share Capital 0.34 0.34 0.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.77 -7.60 -162.08
Diluted EPS -93.77 -7.60 -162.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -93.77 -7.60 -162.08
Diluted EPS -93.77 -7.60 -162.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

