Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 126.54% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 up 42.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.
Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,311.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.
|Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.14
|2.56
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.14
|2.56
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.10
|1.21
|0.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.15
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|1.12
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.93
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.90
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.89
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.33
|0.32
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.21
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.13
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-1.34
|-1.10
|Tax
|--
|-1.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.05
|-1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.05
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.77
|-7.60
|-162.08
|Diluted EPS
|-93.77
|-7.60
|-162.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-93.77
|-7.60
|-162.08
|Diluted EPS
|-93.77
|-7.60
|-162.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited