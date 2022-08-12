Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 126.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 up 42.16% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 2,311.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.