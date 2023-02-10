 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 98.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.87 2.15 2.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.87 2.15 2.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.55 0.89 1.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 0.40 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.72 0.83
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 0.83 1.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.74 -0.81
Other Income 0.17 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.73 -0.81
Interest 0.36 0.33 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -1.07 -1.17
Exceptional Items 1.07 -- 6.49
P/L Before Tax 0.65 -1.07 5.32
Tax 0.10 0.00 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 -1.07 3.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 -1.07 3.93
Equity Share Capital 0.34 0.34 0.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.10 -157.14 577.44
Diluted EPS 80.10 -157.14 577.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.10 -157.14 577.44
Diluted EPS 80.10 -157.14 577.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited