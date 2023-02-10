Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 98.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.