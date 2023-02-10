English
    Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravalagaon Sugar Farm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 98.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Ravalagaon Sugar Farm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.872.152.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.872.152.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.550.891.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.40-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.720.83
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.000.831.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.74-0.81
    Other Income0.170.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.73-0.81
    Interest0.360.330.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.42-1.07-1.17
    Exceptional Items1.07--6.49
    P/L Before Tax0.65-1.075.32
    Tax0.100.001.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.54-1.073.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.54-1.073.93
    Equity Share Capital0.340.340.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.10-157.14577.44
    Diluted EPS80.10-157.14577.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.10-157.14577.44
    Diluted EPS80.10-157.14577.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited