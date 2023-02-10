Ravalgaon Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2022 up 34.15% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 98.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Ravalgaon Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 80.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 577.44 in December 2021.

Ravalgaon Sugar shares closed at 3,750.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.07% returns over the last 6 months and 63.92% over the last 12 months.