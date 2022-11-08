Raunaq EPC Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 217.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in September 2022 up 217.67% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 886.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Raunaq EPC Int EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 24.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.