    Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 74.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 74.17% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 down 68.35% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 77.78% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

    Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 20.73 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and -7.46% over the last 12 months.

    Raunaq EPC International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.091.374.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.091.374.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.050.733.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.290.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.430.72
    Depreciation0.040.030.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.651.392.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98-1.49-2.23
    Other Income0.220.370.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-1.12-1.61
    Interest0.050.090.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.81-1.21-1.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.81-1.21-1.85
    Tax0.27-0.62-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.08-0.59-1.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.08-0.59-1.83
    Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.22-1.77-5.48
    Diluted EPS-9.22-1.77-5.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.22-1.77-5.48
    Diluted EPS-9.22-1.77-5.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Raunaq EPC Int #Raunaq EPC International #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am