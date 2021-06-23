Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 42.25% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 42.25% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021 up 92.11% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 90.09% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.02% over the last 12 months.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.07
|2.59
|5.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.07
|2.59
|5.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.07
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-0.33
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|1.06
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.18
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.83
|1.68
|12.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.07
|-8.88
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.82
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|0.75
|-8.74
|Interest
|0.30
|0.32
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|0.43
|-9.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|0.43
|-9.17
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.19
|6.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|0.24
|-16.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|0.24
|-16.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|0.72
|-47.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|0.72
|-47.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|0.72
|-47.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|0.72
|-47.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited