Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 42.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 42.25% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021 up 92.11% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 90.09% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.02% over the last 12 months.