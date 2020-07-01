Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, down 49.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2020 down 49.33% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2020 down 834.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 618.64% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.75 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.96% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.
|Raunaq EPC International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.31
|4.52
|10.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.31
|4.52
|10.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.57
|1.30
|6.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|1.44
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.21
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.31
|2.69
|6.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.88
|-1.11
|-4.10
|Other Income
|0.14
|1.35
|2.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.74
|0.24
|-1.36
|Interest
|0.43
|0.56
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.17
|-0.32
|-2.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.17
|-0.32
|-2.66
|Tax
|6.87
|0.69
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.04
|-1.02
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.04
|-1.02
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.96
|-3.04
|-5.13
|Diluted EPS
|-47.96
|-3.04
|-5.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.96
|-3.04
|-5.13
|Diluted EPS
|-47.96
|-3.04
|-5.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am