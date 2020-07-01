Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, down 49.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in March 2020 down 49.33% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2020 down 834.92% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 618.64% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 25.75 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.96% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.