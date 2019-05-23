Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in March 2019 down 35.73% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019 down 1282.08% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 345.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 77.10 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.