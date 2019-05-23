Raunaq EPC Int Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raunaq EPC International are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in March 2019 down 35.73% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019 down 1282.08% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 345.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.
Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 77.10 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raunaq EPC International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.49
|12.23
|16.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.49
|12.23
|16.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.08
|7.69
|7.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|2.05
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.21
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.28
|3.76
|8.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-1.47
|-1.51
|Other Income
|2.75
|1.27
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-0.20
|0.24
|Interest
|1.30
|0.83
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-1.03
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|-1.03
|-0.42
|Tax
|-0.94
|-0.30
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|-0.73
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|-0.73
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.13
|-2.19
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-5.13
|-2.19
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.13
|-2.19
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-5.13
|-2.19
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited