Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 79.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 79.85% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 120.88% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 137.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

Raunaq EPC Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 21.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months