Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 69.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2022 up 69.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 65.04% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 21.65 on July 21, 2022 (BSE)