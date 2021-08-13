Raunaq EPC Int Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 49.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2021 down 49.79% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021 down 28.48% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 down 225.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Raunaq EPC Int shares closed at 24.40 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)